Register
19:11 GMT +329 April 2017
Live
    Search
    US

    War Songs Concert to Mark WWII Victory Celebrations in Washington

    US
    Get short URL
    0 5520

    The Russian Cultural Center (RCC) in Washington, DC will mark a series of Victory Day celebrations with a live concert featuring popular songs of the World War II years, RCC Director Oleg Zhiganov told Sputnik.

    US and Russian WWII Vets Commemorated Elbe Day
    Youtube / Sputnik
    Elbe Day Commemorated by US and Russian WWII Veterans
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Zhiganov noted that American and Russian veterans living in the Greater Washington area are expected to be among the 100 invitees, as well as children from Russian-language schools.

    "On May 5, on the occasion of the 72nd anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War [1941-1945], we will hold the ‘Songs of the Great Victory’ concert," Zhiganov said.

    "Victoria Sukhareva and Artem Starchenko will perform the renowned wartime songs, including Katysha, Smuglyanka and Den Pobedy [Victory Day], which are about the most important things — friendship, loyalty, love, memories and the victory," he stated.

    Zhiganov pointed out that every guest will receive a St. George Ribbon — a symbol of the Soviet victory in World War II.

    "The songs dedicated to World War II amazingly unite different generations. The concert is our traditional annual event, and this year we will also present an exhibition of the wartime photos. Moreover, our guests will be treated to kasha (buckwheat porridge) and a daily ration of 100 grams vodka which used to be distributed to the soldiers by the field kitchens," he said.

    On April 25, the St. George Ribbon campaign to distribute black-and-orange ribbons started in Washington, DC New York City, and dozens of other US cities. On May 6, people in some 20 cities across the country will take part in the "Immortal Regiment."

    A military parade to honor the 71st anniversary of the end of World War II will be held in Moscow on Monday, May 9.

    May 9 is widely celebrated as Victory Day over Nazi Germany in World War II in Russia and former Soviet republics.

    Related:

    Tu-160 to Lead a Group of 4 Tu-22M3 During Victory Day Parade for the First Time
    Tanks Drive Through Moscow Center for Victory Day Parade Rehearsal
    Pride, Not Politics: Russia's Night Wolves Ride to Commemorate Victory Day
    Tags:
    song, WWII, Washington DC, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Night Rehearsal of the Victory Day Military Parade in Moscow
    Night Rehearsal of the Victory Day Military Parade in Moscow
    Macron the Media Bouncer
    Macron the Media Bouncer
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Combat Trainer
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Light Attack and Training Aircraft

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok