War Songs Concert to Mark WWII Victory Celebrations in Washington

Elbe Day Commemorated by US and Russian WWII Veterans

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Zhiganov noted that American and Russian veterans living in the Greater Washington area are expected to be among the 100 invitees, as well as children from Russian-language schools.

"On May 5, on the occasion of the 72nd anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War [1941-1945], we will hold the ‘Songs of the Great Victory’ concert," Zhiganov said.

"Victoria Sukhareva and Artem Starchenko will perform the renowned wartime songs, including Katysha, Smuglyanka and Den Pobedy [Victory Day], which are about the most important things — friendship, loyalty, love, memories and the victory," he stated.

Zhiganov pointed out that every guest will receive a St. George Ribbon — a symbol of the Soviet victory in World War II.

"The songs dedicated to World War II amazingly unite different generations. The concert is our traditional annual event, and this year we will also present an exhibition of the wartime photos. Moreover, our guests will be treated to kasha (buckwheat porridge) and a daily ration of 100 grams vodka which used to be distributed to the soldiers by the field kitchens," he said.

On April 25, the St. George Ribbon campaign to distribute black-and-orange ribbons started in Washington, DC New York City, and dozens of other US cities. On May 6, people in some 20 cities across the country will take part in the "Immortal Regiment."

A military parade to honor the 71st anniversary of the end of World War II will be held in Moscow on Monday, May 9.

May 9 is widely celebrated as Victory Day over Nazi Germany in World War II in Russia and former Soviet republics.