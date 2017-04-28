Trump Signs Executive Order to Fight Exploitation in Veterans Department

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Trump signed an executive order instructing the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to establish an office to identify systemic barriers preventing the department from operating efficiently while also protecting whistleblowers.

"This executive order makes it clear that we will never ever tolerate substandard care to our great veterans," Trump stated on Thursday. "With the creation of this office we’re sending a strong message: those who fail our veterans will be held, for the first time, accountable."

The executive order — Improving Accountability and Whistleblower Protections — will also create a task force to investigate fraud, waste and abuse in the department.

Trump called on the US Senate to pass legislation that eases the VA Secretary's capability to conduct disciplinary action within the administration. The House of Representatives has already passed similar legislation.

The executive order creates a broader accountability office within the department that will oversee all VA employees.