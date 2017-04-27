Register
00:42 GMT +328 April 2017
Live
    Search
    Alien

    Hotline Bling: Trump ‘Immigration Crime’ Office Flooded With Space Alien Reports

    © Photo: Pixabay
    US
    Get short URL
    112110

    The US Department of Homeland Security established on Wednesday the Victims of Immigration Crime Engagement (VOICE) Office, in accordance with one of President Donald Trump’s January executive orders and as part of an attempt to crack down on undocumented immigrants. It manages a hotline for victims of crimes perpetrated by “criminal aliens.”

    Using the #AlienDay hashtag, immigration rights activists say they flooded the hotline with prank calls complaining of crimes being committed by aliens from outer space. 

    An international air traveler clears US Customs and Border Protection declarations to enter the United States
    © AFP 2017/ PAUL J. RICHARDS
    US Immigration Agency Sued for Ignoring Data Request on Trump Muslim Ban

    Alex McCoy from Common Defense, a progressive organization of US military veterans, wrote on Twitter Wednesday, "Wouldn't it be a shame if millions of people called this hotline to report their encounters with aliens of the UFO-variety."

    Another person wrote, "1-855-48-VOICE to report all your encounters w/ illegal martians, rude Sasquatch, unleashed Texas Blue Hounds, Springheel Jack. Goblin army."

    US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) criticized the action, with one official telling The Hill, "Their actions seek to obstruct and do harm to crime victims; that's objectively despicable regardless of one's views on immigration policy."

    After announcing the office’s launch, Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly called the hotline himself, accompanied by the families of victims of crime committed by undocumented immigrants, telling CNN, "All crime is terrible, but these victims as represented here are unique — and too often ignored … they are casualties of crimes that should never have taken place — because the people who victimized them oftentimes should never have been in the country." 

    United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein
    © REUTERS/ Denis Balibouse
    UN Warns of Mass Deportations of Migrants Following Trump Immigration Policy

    Kelly said that before VOICE, victims of immigrant crime had nowhere to turn to file their complaints, often having to send letters and make calls "all over Washington."

    According to officials, the office will also cover the crimes of visa holders and legal permanent residents. The executive order called for quarterly reports "studying the effects of the victimization by criminal aliens present in the United States."

    The VOICE page on the ICE website reads, "The men and women comprising the VOICE Office will be guided by a singular, straightforward mission – to ensure victims and their families have access to releasable information about a perpetrator and to offer assistance explaining the immigration removal process. ICE wants to ensure those victimized by criminal aliens feel heard, seen and supported." 

    Sen. Charles Schumer
    © AP Photo/ Susan Walsh
    Senate Minority Leader Says Trump's 'Watered Down' Immigration Order Makes US Less Safe

    In a statement, Common Defense executive Director Pam Campos called the office "a depraved and dangerous propaganda vehicle that exploits tragedy to fuel hate and division." She added, "Our commitment of service has no room for tolerating a xenophobic registry, which serves no purpose in helping victims of crime, and only exists to provide fodder for racism."

    A 2015 study by the American Immigration Council also seems to contradict the need for such an office, noting that immigrant mean aged 18 to 49 are much less likely to commit crime than their native-born counterparts.

    The study also suggested that lawmaker bias, rather than data, often factors heavily into policy and perception, saying, "Despite the abundance of evidence that immigration is not linked to higher crime rates, and that immigrants are less likely to be criminals than the native-born, many US policymakers succumb to their fears and prejudices about what they imagine immigrants to be. As a result, far too many immigration policies are drafted on the basis of stereotypes rather than substance."

    Related:

    UFO Hunters Claim Video Shows Alien Lasers Shot Down Space X Rocket - Really?
    Alien Enthusiasts Claim ‘Sinister' UFO Blasts Through Lightning, Tornado (VIDEO)
    UFO Hunters: NASA Footage Shows Alien Spaceship ‘Sucking’ Sun’s Energy (VIDEO)
    Mumbai Man Demands to Know if India is Prepared for Zombies, Alien Invasion
    NASA Captures Further Evidence of Massive Alien Ocean on Jupiter Moon Europa
    Tags:
    hotline, immigration policy, Immigration, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, John Kelly, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Everyday Life of 'New Daesh Capital' in Syria
    Everyday Life of 'New Daesh Capital' in Syria
    Delta Airlines Gun Cartoon
    Leaving Your Gun Hidden in Plane Sight
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Combat Trainer
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Light Attack and Training Aircraft

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok