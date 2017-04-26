US House Democrats Call Trumps First 100 Days a 'Failure' Due to Broken Promises

–

WASHINGTON (Sputnik)US President Donald Trump’s first 100 days in office have been a failure because he has broken campaign promises about healthcare, jobs and the economy among other issues, Democrats in the US House of Representatives said in a press conference on Wednesday.

"It really has been a 100 days of failure quite frankly for this Administration outside the appointment of Mr. [Neil] Gorsuch as the 9th member of the Supreme Court which took the changing of the Senate rules," Representative Joe Crowley told reporters. "Nothing in terms of jobs and our economy, and nothing to show for in terms of health care, and absolutely nothing to show for draining the swamp."

Crowley claimed that Trump promised tax reform to help the middle class and average US workers but instead his proposals focus on helping the wealthiest people in the country.

Representatives Colleen Hanabusa, Linda Sanchez and Tony Cardenas joined Crowley at the press conference.

On Tuesday, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer issued a statement praising Trump's "historic accomplishments" during the first 100 days of his presidency.

According to the White House, Trump has signed more Congressional Review Act resolutions, approved more executive orders and worked with Congress to enact more laws than any other US president has done during his first few months as president.

