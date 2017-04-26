Majority of US Voters Think Border Wall Funding Not Worth Government Shutdown

–

NEW YORK (Sputnik)The majority of US voters believe that securing funding to construct a wall along the south border is not important enough to justify a government shutdown, a new Politico/Morning Consult poll revealed on Wednesday.

"Sixty-one percent of registered voters say funding a wall along the nation’s southern border is "not important enough to prompt a shutdown," the poll stated.

The poll was conducted April 20-24 among 2,032 registered voters with a 2 percent margin of error.

On Monday, US media reported that President Donald Trump may halt the construction of the wall until October to avoid the government shutdown.

According to reports, Congressional Democrats will not agree to a budget extension that includes funding for the wall. Without a deal, government funding will run out at midnight on Friday.

However, during a briefing on Tuesday, White House press secretary Sean Spicer said the administration is not slowing down the wall’s construction.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!