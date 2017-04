WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Rosenstein was confirmed for the post in the 94 to 6 vote.

Rosenstein is likely to lead the Justice Department's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election and any possible connections between Russia and the Trump campaign. US Attorney General Jeff Sessions recused himself from the investigation because he was part of the Trump campaign and transition teams.

There are currently four congressional committees investigating alleged Russian interference to help sway the 2016 election in favor of Trump.

Moscow rejected having any secret ties to Trump and repeatedly refuted allegations of interference in the US elections. Trump has also rejected claims of undercover dealings with Russia.