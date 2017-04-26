Navy's New Satellite Network to Be Fitted With Advanced Data Transfer Gear

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The move is part of the Navy's Multiband Terminal (NMT) program, a high-speed satellite communication system that allows sea-based vessels to connect to the global information grid.

"Comtech EF Data Corp. received a $1.8 million contract award extension for additional Advanced Time Division Multiple Access (TDMA) Interface Processor (ATIP) production terminals and engineering support services," the statement explained.

The ATIP is a bridging device installed on ship, shore and submarine platforms in the Navy's Multiband Terminal program. It provides higher data rate speeds between Navy vessels and shore sites over the secured extremely high frequency satellite communication network.

The NMT and components will are being installed on approximately 300 Navy vessels, according to the statement. It will offer naval commanders secure command, control and communications capabilities that will allow the exchange of tactical data, imagery, real-time video, battlefield maps and targeting information, according to published reports.