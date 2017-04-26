Trump Phone Call With Trudeau on Dairy, Lumber Trade 'Amicable' - White House

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — In a readout of the same phone conversation earlier on Tuesday, Canada’s Prime Minister’s office said that Trudeau refuted Trump’s accusations against Ottawa over its alleged harmful softwood lumber trade practices.

“President Donald J. Trump and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke today,” the release stated on Tuesday. “The two leaders discussed the dairy trade in Wisconsin, New York State, and various other places. They also discussed lumber coming into the United States. It was a very amicable call.”

Earlier in the day, Trudeau denied US accusations against Ottawa over its alleged harmful softwood lumber trade practices, the prime minister's office said in a press release.

© AFP 2017/ JIM LO SCALZO / EPA POOL Trump Has 'No Fear' of Trade War With Canada

On Monday, the Commerce Department announced it has determined a need to impose the new tariff averaging 20 percent on Canadian softwood lumber imports . The Trump administration pointed out that the imports were unfairly subsidized.

The Canadian government said on Tuesday that Trump's plan to impose new tariffs on Canadian softwood lumber is an unjust and harsh measure.

Last week, Trump in his speech in Wisconsin promised to fight against Canada's dairy trade practices that harm American farmers. The US president reiterated the pledge in a Twitter message earlier on Tuesday.