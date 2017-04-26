Lockheed Martin Tasked to Fight Shortfall of F-22 Liquid Crystal Display Glass

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The defense manufacturer won a contract to come up with solutions to address material shortages for the liquid crystal display (LCD) glass used in the F-22 Raptor cockpit, the US Department of Defense said in a press release.

"Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., has been awarded an $11,867,721 modification to a previously awarded contract for F-22 sustainment," the release stated on Tuesday. "Contractor will provide mitigation of diminishing sources material shortages for liquid crystal display glass used in the upfront display address cell assembly."

The Defense Department seeks to minimize the shortage of liquid crystal displays for its 190 F-22 air superiority Raptors, according to published reports. Commercial demand for LCD's has exploded in recent years and the Defense Department is hedging its bets against LCD market imbalances that will affect the F-22 LCD's.

Work is expected to be complete by June 1, 2019.