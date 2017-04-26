Full US Federal Court to Hear Appeal in Ohio Lethal Injection Case

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals said in an order on Tuesday that the full court will reconsider a case about the US state of Ohio's lethal injection drug protocol for three men on death row.

"It is ordered, that the previous opinion and judgment of this court are vacated, the mandate is stayed and this case is restored to the docket as a pending appeal," the court document stated.

The court order said oral arguments in the case will start on June 14.

US media reported that the case involves three death row inmates who are arguing that the state's use of the drug midazolam is unconstitutional because the person will still feel pain and that violates the US constitution's prohibition of cruel and unusual punishment.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!