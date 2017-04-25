General Dynamics Wins US Navy Littoral Combat Ship Support Contract

"General Dynamics National Steel and Shipbuilding Company [of] San Diego, California was awarded a $7.9 million modification… [contract] in support of the Littoral Combat Ships (LCS) program," the release stated on Monday.
As much as $12.4 billion has been wasted by the US Department of Defense for 26 littoral combat ships (LCS) with no practical combat capability, Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman John McCain said in a report in December.
On 2 December 2016, the Government Accountability Office (GAO) criticized the LCS's ability to complete a Navy requirement of 30 consecutive days underway without a critical failure of one or more essential subsystems, according to published reports.
All comments
Show new comments (0)