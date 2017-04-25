General Dynamics Wins US Navy Littoral Combat Ship Support Contract

© AP Photo/ Lockheed Martin US Navy Needs to Delay Construction on New Frigates to Replace Littoral Ships

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The contract includes planned maintenance, facilities maintenance, administration and engineering services support to carry out alterations and modifications that update and improve the LCS ships’ military and technical capabilities, the Defense Department explained.

"General Dynamics National Steel and Shipbuilding Company [of] San Diego, California was awarded a $7.9 million modification… [contract] in support of the Littoral Combat Ships (LCS) program," the release stated on Monday.

As much as $12.4 billion has been wasted by the US Department of Defense for 26 littoral combat ships (LCS) with no practical combat capability, Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman John McCain said in a report in December.

On 2 December 2016, the Government Accountability Office (GAO) criticized the LCS's ability to complete a Navy requirement of 30 consecutive days underway without a critical failure of one or more essential subsystems, according to published reports.