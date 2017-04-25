Raytheon Wins $111M for Zumwalt-Class Destroyer Engineering, Testing Services

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – US defense contractor Raytheon won a $111 million for production and testing of Zumwalt-Class warship mission systems, according to the release.

"Raytheon Co., Integrated Defense Systems, is being awarded an $111,328,702 contract for total ship activation and engineering services in support of the Zumwalt-Class Destroyer program." the release stated on Monday. This contract will provide production, integration, activation, and testing on Zumwalt-Class ship mission systems and missions systems equipment."

Raytheon's contract is part of a larger contract with a ceiling of value of $490, 232, 925, the release noted.

The first of the Zumwalt-class warships has given the US Navy plenty of headaches and bad publicity, according to published reports. Its most publicized incident was getting stuck in the Panama Canal when seawater leaked into its propulsion shafts shutting the ship down.

Like the F-35 and Gerald R. Ford platforms, the Zumwalt-class includes on board systems that rely on software programming to allow everything from weapons systems to radars to function properly. New propulsion and novel designs, untested in the wild, were bound to result in delays, cost overruns and retrofits.