Trump Blames 'Fake Media' for His Low Approval Rating

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US President Donald Trump said that "fake" media outlets were responsible for the low level of his support by the US citizens revealed by recent surveys.

On Sunday, several US media outlets, such as Washington Post and the ABC broadcaster, published surveys showing that majority of the US citizens do not approve Trump's activities as president.

"New polls out today are very good considering that much of the media is FAKE and almost always negative. Would still beat Hillary in popular vote. ABC News/Washington Post Poll (wrong big on election) said almost all stand by their vote on me & 53% said strong leader," Trump said on his Twitter account on Sunday.

Trump won the election in November 2016 gathering support of almost 63 million voters that allowed him to get 304 electoral votes in the US Electoral College overcoming the required number of 270.