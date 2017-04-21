Register
22:05 GMT +321 April 2017
    US Senate building

    White House Invites All US Senators for Briefing on North Korea Next Week

    © Photo: Kmccoy / wikipedia.org
    All 100 US Senators have been invited to the White House next week for a briefing with Trump administration officials on North Korea's recent behavior, Politico reported on Friday.

    A South Korean soldier stands as a North Korean flag flutters in the wind atop a 160-meter (533-foot) tower in the village of Gijungdong near the north side of the border village of Panmunjom, which has separated the two Koreas since the Korean War, in Paju, north of Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2014
    © AP Photo/ Lee Jin-man
    Trump Not to Tolerate Threats to Allies, Partners From North Korea - State Dept.
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — According to Politico, the senators received information about Wednesday's briefing by Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Defense Secretary James Mattis, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Joe Dunford and Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats.

    Media reports noted that the briefing was supposed to take place at the Capitol, but a notice sent to the senators told them they need to go to the White House instead.

    Tensions on the Korean peninsula have risen in the wake of Pyongyang's nuclear tests and ballistic missile launches conducted in violation of the UN Security Council's resolutions.

    North Korea reportedly carried out the most recent missile test early on Sunday. However, the launch was unsuccessful, according to South Korean defense officials. The North Korean Foreign Ministry said that the alleged missile launch had not been announced officially, though it's Pyongyang's "sovereign right" to conduct such tests.

     

    Japan Sends Destroyers for Drills With US Carrier Group Amid Korea Tensions
    North Korea Ready for 'All-Out War' if US Starts it - Embassy in Russia
    F-18 Jet From USS Carl Vinson Heading to N Korea Crashes Near Philippines
    US Drags S Korea, Japan Into Conflict With Asian Powers
    Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), United States
