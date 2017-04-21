White House Invites All US Senators for Briefing on North Korea Next Week

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — According to Politico, the senators received information about Wednesday's briefing by Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Defense Secretary James Mattis, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Joe Dunford and Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats.

Media reports noted that the briefing was supposed to take place at the Capitol, but a notice sent to the senators told them they need to go to the White House instead.

Tensions on the Korean peninsula have risen in the wake of Pyongyang's nuclear tests and ballistic missile launches conducted in violation of the UN Security Council's resolutions.

North Korea reportedly carried out the most recent missile test early on Sunday. However, the launch was unsuccessful, according to South Korean defense officials. The North Korean Foreign Ministry said that the alleged missile launch had not been announced officially, though it's Pyongyang's "sovereign right" to conduct such tests.