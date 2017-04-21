US House Intel Committee Invites Comey, Brennan to Testify at Russia Hearing

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Both the House and Senate Intelligence Committees are investigating Russia’s alleged interference in the US election, allegations Russian officials have repeatedly denied.

"The first letter was sent to FBI Director James Comey and National Security Advisor Admiral Mike Rogers, inviting them to appear at a closed hearing on May 2, 2017," the release stated.

A second letter was sent to former CIA Director John Brennan, Director of National Intelligence James Clapper and Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates for an open hearing after May 2, according to the release.

On March 30, Intelligence Committee Ranking Member Adam Schiff said Comey and Rogers had been invited to testify in a closed session after Chairman Devin Nunes cancelled a meeting with Clapper, Brennan and Yates.

Nunes later recused himself from the investigation amid allegations of ethics violations.

On Match 20, the FBI and NSA heads testified in front of the House Intelligence Committee during the first public hearing on the alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 election. During the hearing, both Comey and Rogers repeated the conclusions writted in the US intelligence report released in January, which was mostly based on media publications and social media. They also confirmed that Russia in any way did not affect the vote tallies in the US.