Trump First Quarter Job Approval Rating Lowest in Gallup Polling History

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — President Donald Trump’s first quarter job approval rating is 14 percent lower than any other US commander-in-chief since Gallup began tracking the metric in the early 1950s, the polling organization said in a press release accompanying the latest survey on Thursday.

“Donald Trump averaged 41 percent job approval during his first quarter as president, 14 percentage points lower than any other president in Gallup's polling history,” the release stated. “Bill Clinton had the previous low mark of 55 percent.”

The poll also revealed that no president before Trump had an initial first quarter approval rating below 50 percent.

The results are based on Gallup Daily tracking from January 20-April 19, 2017 during which Trump's approval rating ranged from 35 percent in the days after Republicans failed to repeal the Affordable Care Act to 46 percent shortly after Trump’s inauguration, according to the release.

The poll was conducted among 45,111 Americans with a plus or minus 1 percent margin of sampling error.