Radar Part of US Missile Defense Program on Schedule - Lockheed Martin

WASHINGTON (Sputnik)A Long Range Discrimination Radar remains on schedule after passing a preliminary design review, Lockheed Martin said in a press release on Thursday.

"Less than 18 months from contract award, the Long Range Discrimination Radar (LRDR), developed by Lockheed Martin, passed Preliminary Design Review (PDR), indicating that detailed design on the radar system can move forward," the release stated.

The release noted the radar will be located in the state of Alaska and be part of a "layered ballistic missile defense strategy" to protect the United States from any ballistic missile attacks.

Lockheed Martin was awarded a $784Mln contract for the LRDR by the US Missile Defense Agency, the release added.

