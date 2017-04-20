Holy Fire Brought to Russian Orthodox Cathedral in US Capital

© Sputnik/ Kirill Kallinikov Holy Fire Delivered From Jerusalem to Moscow for Easter Liturgy

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The Holy Fire from the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem has been delivered to Washington DC, Archpriest Victor Potapov, Rector at the Russian Orthodox Cathedral of St. John the Baptist told Sputnik.

"We will welcome the Holy Fire with the singing of the Easter canon and will light all the lamps in our church," Potapov said on Wednesday, adding that the Holy Fire will be delivered to the St. John the Baptist Cathedral on Thursday.

The Holy Fire arrived in the US at the end of last week. It was brought by plane from Moscow to New York. It was then delivered to Washington DC.

The Holy Fire was delivered to Moscow on Saturday, April 15, ahead of Easter celebrations.