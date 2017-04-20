Holy Fire Brought to Russian Orthodox Cathedral in US Capital

"We will welcome the Holy Fire with the singing of the Easter canon and will light all the lamps in our church," Potapov said on Wednesday, adding that the Holy Fire will be delivered to the St. John the Baptist Cathedral on Thursday.
The Holy Fire arrived in the US at the end of last week. It was brought by plane from Moscow to New York. It was then delivered to Washington DC.
The Holy Fire was delivered to Moscow on Saturday, April 15, ahead of Easter celebrations.
