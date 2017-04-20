More Than 50% of Americans Say Ivanka, Kushner Role at White House Inappropriate

© AP Photo/ Evan Vucci Charming China: How Ivanka Trump is Selling the US to the Celestial Empire

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — More than half of American voters say it is not appropriate for First Daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband, former real estate developer Jared Kushner to play a ‘significant role’ in the White House, a new poll revealed on Wednesday.

"Voters say 53 — 36 percent that it is not appropriate that she [Ivanka] play a ‘significant role in the White House,’" the Quinnipiac University national poll stated.

Fifty-three percent of Americans say it is not appropriate for Kushner play a significant role in the White House, compared to the 32 percent that say it is appropriate.

Ivanka Trump joined her husband as an advisor to her father, US President Donald Trump.

Kushner, who also has pledged to work without accepting a salary, holds the title of senior advisor to the president of the United States.

While Ivanka’s role is described as unpaid, by law she will have to accept a nominal amount of compensation per year which can be as low as $1.

The poll was conducted April 12-18 among 1,062 US voters with a margin of error of plus-minus 3 percentage points.