Trump Lauds Blank Book 'Reasons to Vote for Democrats'

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — A book titled "Reasons to Vote for Democrats" with a real-looking cover followed by 266 blank pages won an enthusiastic endorsement from US President Donald Trump in a tweet on Monday.

A great book for your reading enjoyment: "REASONS TO VOTE FOR DEMOCRATS" by Michael J. Knowles. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 17 апреля 2017 г.

The tweet was included in messages from Trump in which the president labeled mainstream US media as "fake media," which he said had gotten worse since his election.

As an example, Trump tweeted his take on media coverage of a US House of Representatives special election in the state of Kansas to replace former Congressman Mike Pompeo, who now heads the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA).

The recent Kansas election (Congress) was a really big media event, until the Republicans won. Now they play the same game with Georgia-BAD! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 17 апреля 2017 г.

A special election in the US state of Georgia on Tuesday will replace former Republican Congressman Tom Price, now secretary of the US Department of Health and Human services.

Mainstream media has analyzed both elections as de facto referendums on Trump’s performance during his first 100 days in office.