22:04 GMT +316 April 2017
    Maxine Waters (File)

    US Congresswoman Waters Returns With New Hit: Putin, Trump 'Tied at the Hip'

    US
    Member of the House of Representatives from the Democratic Party Maxine Waters believes that the US missile attack on Syria is aimed at diverting attention from US President Donald Trump's plans to lift sanctions against Russia.

    During a rally in Washington on Saturday, she claimed that the situation in Syria is just a "phony tension between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin, all being hyped up by the White House, still trying to distract us," the politician said, cited by the Huffington Post.

    According to Waters, the escalation of the tension between Moscow and Washington due to the situation in Syria is just a spectacle.

    Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., speaks during her interview with the Associated Press at her congressional office on Capitol Hill in Washington
    Russia Invades Limpopo! How Russian Pranksters Played Up US Congresswoman
    From her point of view, Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin are "tied at the hip" and the ultimate goal of fueling the "tension" is the withdrawal of sanctions against Russia.

    The US politician had already made controversial statements before that. So, she claimed that Russian President "Putin is continuing to advance into Korea."
    After her statement, Russian phone pranksters known as Vladimir Kuznetsov (Vovan) and Alexei Stolyarov (Lexus) decided to prank her.

    By introducing himself as "Volodymyr Groysman, Prime Minister of Ukraine," one of the pranksters informed the clueless Congresswoman that President Putin invaded an African "country" called Limpopo, which actually doesn't exist. Waters perceived the joke seriously and promised to investigate the issue.

      avatar
      marcanhalt
      If she had a moral 'other' to her, she would be dangerous to listen to. The truth is, however, she is not sending out any more of a mixed messages than Sharpton or Jackson is doing. Like Louis, etal., she is dependent upon a destroyed neighborhood to keep her in Washington.
    • Reply
      avatar
      peaceactivist2
      Look at her face, scary ! Look of the outside reflect what's in the inside
    • Reply
      arpito
      indeed this congresswoman looks, talks and acts like a deranged pensioner
