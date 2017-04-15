Trump Starts Preparing for Next Election Campaign - Reports

Trump's predecessor, Barack Obama alongside with the Democratic National Committee reportedly raised nearly $15 million during the same period of tenure in 2009.
The newspaper specified that Trump relies mainly on ordinary donors among his electorate, since wealthy Republicans and president's benefactors submitted relatively small amounts of money.
On November 8, 2016 Trump won over his Democratic rival Hillary Clinton in the US presidential election. Trump's inauguration was held on January 20.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Good. Trump/Pence 2020! I still do NOT regret voting for Trump, still happy I did. The anti-Trump people seriously don't know what they're talking about, and the Eric Johnson facebook comment is a great example.
Hussite