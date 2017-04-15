Trump Starts Preparing for Next Election Campaign - Reports

© AP Photo/ Alex Brandon Trump Being Prevented From Carrying Out Election Campaign Agenda - Putin

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Trump has raised $7.1 million from January to March, in addition to $23 million collected by the Republican Party, starting preparations for the next presidential election, earlier than any other US president in recent history, the New York Times newspaper reported Friday, citing the Federal Election Commission reports.

Trump's predecessor, Barack Obama alongside with the Democratic National Committee reportedly raised nearly $15 million during the same period of tenure in 2009.

The newspaper specified that Trump relies mainly on ordinary donors among his electorate, since wealthy Republicans and president's benefactors submitted relatively small amounts of money.

On November 8, 2016 Trump won over his Democratic rival Hillary Clinton in the US presidential election. Trump's inauguration was held on January 20.