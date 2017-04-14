US Air Force Announces New NORAD, Cyber Command Intelligence Directors

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US Cyber Command directs cyberspace operations for the Defense Department. NORAD is a US-Canadian organization charged with aerospace warning and control for the North American continent.

"Brig. Gen. Timothy D. Haugh… to director of intelligence, Headquarters US Cyber Command, Fort George G. Meade, Maryland," the release stated.

Haugh currently serves as deputy commander of Joint Task Force ARES at Cyber Command headquarters.

Additionally, Brig. Gen. Daniel Simpson, deputy intelligence director of US Forces Afghanistan, was appointed to director of intelligence and information for NORAD and Northern Command at Peterson Air Force Base in the state of Colorado.