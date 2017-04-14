US Congressman: Special Interests One of Main Reasons for National Debt Growth

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Buck explained that the congressional leadership has an incentive to spend more money creating a situation that has resulted in the United States’ having a $20 trillion debt.

"There is a game that goes on that you owe [donors] money… you are expected to help special interest groups in Washington, DC," Buck stated on Thursday. "It’s one reason, and one of the primary reasons I think that we have the deficit that we have. There is no incentive to take a hard vote in this town, there is a disincentive."

© Photo: Pixabay US Faces Steady Federal Debt Increase Over 30 Years

Lawmakers accept donations from special interest groups and lobbyists to pay required dues to be part of a committee in Congress, Buck stated.

Buck noted that he pays $450,000 to the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) to be part of the House of Representatives Government and Oversight Reform Committee. He also pays the NRCC $200,000 to be part of the House of Representatives Judiciary Committee.

The US legislature must implement a balanced budget amendment and term limit to end corruption in the government, Burk added.