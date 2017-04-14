Register
    Syrians display national flags and banners with photos of Syrian President Bashar Assad during a pro-government event in Damascus, Syria. (File)

    Syrian Foreign Ministry Responds to Trump Calling Assad 'Animal'

    © AP Photo/
    Syria's senior diplomat has responded to US President Donald Trump's 'animal' remark on Syrian President Bashar Assad following the Idlib chemical attack, and added that it’s the Syrian people who should give their leader descriptions, not someone else.

    PARIS (Sputnik) – The Syrian Foreign Ministry has responded to the offensive rhetoric of US President Donald Trump against Syrian President Bashar Assad, with Syria's Deputy Minister of Expatriates and Foreign Affairs Ayman Susan stressing the importance of legitimate power in an interview with Sputnik.

    "If you are an ‘animal’ yourself, there is no need to think that everyone else is the same. Bashar Assad is the president of a sovereign state, he was elected by the people. And it’s the Syrian people who should give him descriptions, not Trump," Ayman Susan told Sputnik on Thursday.

    Major western powers have accused the Syrian government of carrying out the alleged chemical attack in Syria’s Idlib province on April 4. In an exclusive interview with Fox Business on Wednesday, Trump blamed the current situation in Syria on Moscow's support of Assad and called the Syrian leader "an animal."

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov looks on during a press conference after the BSEC session in Belgrade on December 13, 2016
    © AFP 2017/ ANDREJ ISAKOVIC
    Still No Proof: Russia’s Top Diplomat Demands Probe Into Syrian Chemical Attack
    Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem has denied the government’s involvement in the Idlib incident, saying it had never used chemical weapons on either civilians or terrorists operating in the country and would never do so.

    The Russian Defense Ministry said on April 5 that the airstrike near Khan Shaykhun by the Syrian air force hit a terrorist warehouse that stored chemical weapons slated for delivery to Iraq, and called on the UN Security Council to launch a proper investigation into the incident.

    On April 6, the United States launched 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at the Syrian military airfield in Ash Sha’irat in response to the alleged chemical weapon use in Idlib province.

