Trump, White House Should Explain Why Bomb Dropped in Afghanistan - Senator

"I don't know if the use of MOAB is wise or not," Schatz stated in a Twitter post. "But the Commander-in-Chief or his people should explain what they did and why."
Earlier Thursday, US Central Command announced that an aircraft dropped the bomb in Nangarhar province on a tunnel complex used by Daesh.
The GBU-43/B Massive Ordnance Air Blast is a large-yield conventional non-nuclear bomb which was considered to be the most powerful non-nuclear weapon ever developed at the time of its creation.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Either testing or showing what this bomb could do or both . maybe the war pigs plan on using it on north Korea or Syria or even Iran if it showed significant enough damage without the nuclear after effects .
silkwillie