Trump, White House Should Explain Why Bomb Dropped in Afghanistan - Senator

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The GBU-43 bomb was described as the Mother of All Bombs (MOAB). This was the first time the bomb was dropped in a combat action. It has been in service since 2003.

"I don't know if the use of MOAB is wise or not," Schatz stated in a Twitter post. "But the Commander-in-Chief or his people should explain what they did and why."

Earlier Thursday, US Central Command announced that an aircraft dropped the bomb in Nangarhar province on a tunnel complex used by Daesh.

The GBU-43/B Massive Ordnance Air Blast is a large-yield conventional non-nuclear bomb which was considered to be the most powerful non-nuclear weapon ever developed at the time of its creation.