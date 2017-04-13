'Brilliant Negotiator': How Rex Tillerson Compares to John Kerry

During their first-ever meeting in Moscow, Lavrov and Tillerson managed to get across to each other their vision of bilateral relations and key international issues.
“[Tillerson] has a strong personality. He doesn’t like hanging out with the press, but he is a brilliant negotiator and a very charismatic one too,” the source told Sputnik, adding that America’s previous top diplomat, John Kerry, is no match for his successor.
He also praised Rex Tillerson for being “very much up to speed” on the subjects at hand.
The US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson arrived in Moscow on April 11. He became the first representative of the Trump administration to come to Russia.
During his meetings with Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and later with President Vladimir Putin, Rex Tillerson discussed bilateral ties, combating Daesh and other terrorist groups in Syria, the settlement of the Syrian, Israeli-Palestinian, Yemeni, Libyan and Afghan conflicts, de-escalation of the situation on the Korean Peninsula, as well as the situation in Ukraine.
Following the talks with Lavrov, the ministers said that other issues discussed included the current state of Russia-US relations, international political cooperation, cybersecurity, disarmament and, international terrorism.
Lavrov, in particular, said that Moscow saw a readiness on behalf of the United States to support an international investigation of the April 4 events in Idlib.
Tillerson, on his part, said that Washington and Moscow agreed that there should be more high-level communication between the two countries.
Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete I apologize for calling Tillerson a pig. I was under the influence of Sputnik CIA mole kool-aid and a complete misrepresentation with what Trump is really doing. Shawn Hannity actually discusses the topics in detail. Soutmnik led many of us to believe that healthcare reform was on the back burner. Liars.
jas
By the wya, Putin can't do much with Sputnik at the moment. I am sure he is aware of the problem. But Russia, unlike the progressive influence upon the West, is still a free country. Those freedoms are sometimes abused by shady people.