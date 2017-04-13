'Brilliant Negotiator': How Rex Tillerson Compares to John Kerry

During their first-ever meeting in Moscow, Lavrov and Tillerson managed to get across to each other their vision of bilateral relations and key international issues.

“[Tillerson] has a strong personality. He doesn’t like hanging out with the press, but he is a brilliant negotiator and a very charismatic one too,” the source told Sputnik, adding that America’s previous top diplomat, John Kerry, is no match for his successor.

He also praised Rex Tillerson for being “very much up to speed” on the subjects at hand.

Rex Tillerson is the former CEO of the world’s biggest oil company ExxonMobil, which he managed for more than a decade.

The US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson arrived in Moscow on April 11. He became the first representative of the Trump administration to come to Russia.

During his meetings with Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and later with President Vladimir Putin, Rex Tillerson discussed bilateral ties, combating Daesh and other terrorist groups in Syria, the settlement of the Syrian, Israeli-Palestinian, Yemeni, Libyan and Afghan conflicts, de-escalation of the situation on the Korean Peninsula, as well as the situation in Ukraine.

Following the talks with Lavrov, the ministers said that other issues discussed included the current state of Russia-US relations, international political cooperation, cybersecurity, disarmament and, international terrorism.

Both sides said that the talks were constructive, as they had managed to inform each other of their views on bilateral relations and major international problems.

Lavrov, in particular, said that Moscow saw a readiness on behalf of the United States to support an international investigation of the April 4 events in Idlib.

Tillerson, on his part, said that Washington and Moscow agreed that there should be more high-level communication between the two countries.

