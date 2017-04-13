Majority of US Citizens Worry About Trump’s Ability to Address N Korea Threat

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Fifty-six percent of Americans are "uneasy" about Trump’s ability to handle the problem, a CBS News poll found. At the same time, 39 percent of respondents expressed confidence in his capabilities.

On Saturday, US officials announced that aircraft carrier strike group was sent to the Korean peninsula amid rising tensions.

On Sunday, US National Security Adviser Lt. Gen. Herbert McMaster said that Trump had ordered preparation of all possible options in order to protect the United States and its partners from North Korean threat.

