WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Fifty-six percent of Americans are "uneasy" about Trump’s ability to handle the problem, a CBS News poll found. At the same time, 39 percent of respondents expressed confidence in his capabilities.
On Saturday, US officials announced that aircraft carrier strike group was sent to the Korean peninsula amid rising tensions.
On Sunday, US National Security Adviser Lt. Gen. Herbert McMaster said that Trump had ordered preparation of all possible options in order to protect the United States and its partners from North Korean threat.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete I'm back, Sputnik and your CIA globalist moles are deceiving us. You're not reporting on the Obama scandal, spying on Trump, which is huge. Sputnik refuses to report onthe likelihood of indictments on the Susan Rice and Obama spy scandal. Sputnik refuses to report on healthcare negotiations and the likely removal of expensive coverage people don't need. The Democrats' anger is that the people who are actually sick will have to pay the most.
jas
But Obamacare will be dealt with in some acceptable way. Then the money saved will be used for infrastructure.
It might not be perfect, but it's much better than anything the Democats have offered.