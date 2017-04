© AP Photo/ Lefteris Pitarakis US Navy's Triton Drone Successfully Tests New Software Upgrade

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The Unit Company has received a more than $33 million US Army contract for the design and construction of an unmanned aircraft systems hangar at Fort Wainwright in the US state of Alaska, the Department of Defense announced.

"Unit Company [of] Anchorage, Alaska was awarded a $33.1 million… contract for the design and construction of an unmanned aircraft systems hangar," the announcement stated on Wednesday.

Work on the contract is estimated to be completed by November 18, 2018 and will be supervised by the US Army Corps of Engineers at Elmendorf Air Force Base, Alaska, the Defense Department added.