Register
17:53 GMT +312 April 2017
Live
    Search
    A United Airline Airbus A320 aircraft lands at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., April 11, 2017.

    United's Brutal Handling Sparks Complaints of 'Asian American Discrimination'

    © REUTERS/ Kamil Krzaczynski
    US
    Get short URL
    135 0 0

    Enraged Chinese netizens called for a boycott of US carrier United Airlines after footage of an Asian American passenger being dragged off an overbooked flight went viral.

    The Sina Weibo hashtag "United Airlines forcibly bumps a passenger" had been viewed more than 150 million times as of press time and garnered more than 90,000 comments, making it the top trending topic of the day on the platform.

    Passengers on an airplane
    © Flickr/ Elaine
    So Bad, It's Funny: Internet Reacts to United Airlines' Scandal With Humor
    The man, who has since been identified by media as David Dao, an American physician born in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, was manhandled after refusing to give up his seat on the flight before it departed from Chicago O'Hare International Airport en route to Louisville, Kentucky, on Sunday.

    Reports in some Chinese and overseas media had originally identified the man as Chinese-American.

    Videos posted online showed the man being dragged down the aisle by his arms with his shirt above his midriff and his face bloodied.

    Fellow passenger Tyler Bridges, who posted a the video of the incident to his Twitter account, said that the man had told United staff that he was a doctor and had to return to Kentucky to care for his patients.

    The Washington Post quoted Bridges as saying that the man eventually yelled, "I'm being selected because I'm Chinese."

    The incident immediately sparked outrage on China's Internet, with many users condemning the airline for its brutal behavior, and even accusing it of being racist.

    "The company may think that Asian Americans are always obedient but this incident has crossed the line too much," Weibo user "chouqianguai" commented.

    "Although it is legal to sell more tickets than there are seats on the plane, violently forcing a passenger to leave the plane regardless of his dignity and rights is horrible. Is this the way United Airlines boasts of the spirit of contract and human rights?" Weibo user "tangcupaigu" wrote.

    A Chinese aviation industry insider who requested for anonymity told the Global Times on Tuesday that it's routine for airlines to oversell flights to avoid empty seats, and compensation is often offered to passengers who voluntarily give up their place on the plane.

    But "bumping" passengers against their will can spark confrontation, which is why it is never done in China and only rarely done elsewhere, said the insider.

    Apology backfires

    Outrage over the incident was only further inflamed by the release of a letter written by the United Chief Executive Officer Oscar Munoz, which was circulated to employees and later leaked on social media and translated into Chinese.

    Munoz made no apology for the way the passenger was treated and instead emphasized that he had "refused to comply" with staff.

    "While I deeply regret this situation arose, I also emphatically stand behind all of you [employees] …When we approached one of these passengers to explain apologetically that he was being denied boarding, he raised his voice and refused to comply with crew member instructions," Munoz wrote.

    Munoz's remarks brought further criticism and shortly after, a picture of one of United's planes with a caption reading, "If we cannot beat our competitors, we will beat our customers" went viral on Chinese social media.

    A Net user who claimed to be a Chinese overseas student living in New York commented on the news site guancha.cn that "the man may not have been chosen for his ethnicity but the way the company dealt with the aftermath has humiliated the Asian-American community."

    "Munoz made this announcement to back up the employees, and as an Asian, we can also call on our counterparts to boycott its airlines," Weibo user "Dawang" commented.

    United Airlines advertisement
    © Photo: United Airlines Inc.
    Turbulent Times for United as Stock Falls by $1.4Bln in Wake of #DraggingGate
    Flights between China and the US have become increasingly profitable for overseas airlines. Aside from flights from the US to Beijing, Shanghai and Hong Kong, United Airlines last year opened a direct flight from San Francisco to Xi'an, the capital city of Northwest China's Shaanxi Province, and another from San Francisco to Hangzhou, East China's Zhejiang Province, according to reports on caacnnews.com.cn, a website affiliated with the Civil Aviation Administration of China.

    The Chicago Department of Aviation said in a statement that one of the security officers who dragged the man off the plane had not followed protocol and added that he had been placed on leave pending a review for actions not condoned by the department.

    The US Department of Transportation said Tuesday it was reviewing whether United complied with overbooking rules that require airlines to set guidelines on how passengers are denied boarding if they do not volunteer to give up their seats.

    This article appeared originally in the Global Times.

    Related:

    The Real Story Behind the "Re-Accommodated" United Airlines Passenger
    Plane Wrong: Ticketed Passenger Dragged From Overbooked US Jet (VIDEOS)
    Tags:
    United Airlines, China, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      jas
      It would be very interesting to see an examination of the "random" selection process. I don't think there is one. Airlines love picking on people they don't think will offer much resistance and that fewer passengers would defend. A black, Jewish or Muslim couple would have NEVER been dragged off the plane and assaulted during the process.
    Show new comments (0)

    Top stories

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Int'l Day of Human Space Flight: A Look at the First Trip to Space
    Int'l Day of Human Space Flight: A Look at the First Trip to Space
    Trick or Treat
    Trick or Treat
    US Missile Attack on the Syria's Sha'irat Airbase
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Airbase

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok