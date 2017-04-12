Canadian Court Denies Bail for Alleged Yahoo Hacker Karim Baratov

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to CHCH News, the decision was taken during a hearing at Hamilton court on Tuesday.
Baratov might face up to 20 in prison in case he found guilty.
Commenting on the recent US cruise missile attack on a Syrian airbase, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday there's no evidence that Damascus used chemical weapons, but there's clear evidence of international law violation by Washington.
The man who claims to have killed Osama bin Laden has detailed that the mastermind of the 9/11 attacks on the US was shot in the forehead.
Tech giant Google has rolled out a new feature that can purportedly discern fake news from fact. Radio Sputnik’s Loud and Clear spoke with Dr. Robert Epstein from the American Institute for Behavioral Research and Technology about this feature and the dangerous implications of corporations having the power to define reality.
As the US Navy seeks more “distributed lethality,” with China and Russia beefing up their navies, ship manufacturers are vying for the opportunity to bring heavier firepower to the Littoral Combat Ship (LCS), the service’s smallest warship.
A military judge has dismissed a cadet from the US West Point Military Academy, after the youth was convicted of dealing highly addictive synthetic opioid painkillers and an anti-anxiety drug, without a prescription.
More than 100 wildfires are raging throughout Florida as a result of drought and dry conditions throughout the Sunshine State.
