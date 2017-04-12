US CENTCOM: Tomahawk Cruise Missiles Struck 57 of 59 Targets at Syrian Airbase

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US Tomahawk missiles strike on the Al-Haryat airbase on April 6 hit 57 out of 59 targets, Votel said.
"We targeted 59 and struck 57," Votel stated on Tuesday.
At an earlier press briefing on April 7, two senior US defense officials claimed that 59 cruise missiles aimed at the Al-Haryat airbase hit all 59 targets. Those officials also said the damage assessments by technical personnel were still underway.
US Defense Secretary James Mattis also spoke at Tuesday's press briefing at the Defense Department. Mattis said he had personally reviewed the intelligence on the chemical attack in Syria’s Idlib province and the Syrian government was undoubtedly the culprit.
Damascus has denied the allegations and a Syrian army source told Sputnik the country’s military did not possess chemical weapons.
Moreover, the Organization for the prevention of Chemical Weapons announced in January 2016 it had destroyed Syria’s entire chemical weapons arsenal as per an earlier agreement with the Syrian government.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Highly unlikely....doubt 25% came remotely close to their targets. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete There is no end of there propaganda B/S lies. Seriously its getting worse. Its been shown and proven that 23 of 59 missiles hit the target, and the rest? Must have been quit some embarrassment that the pride of the US fleet flopped in such a basic attack. LOL Maybe some crash test dummies could be used next time to see if they can get it a bit better. OHH Sputnik, WHY are you editing this sh-it into your news column? Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete The damage doesn't match. Either they were intercepted by defenses or sabotaged by someone in the Navy. Or, did someone double charge US tax payers? Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete "Those officials also said the damage assessments by technical personnel were still underway." Still underway? Russians almost showed the proof within hours after the attack. Come on, can see the amount of damage from the Russian footage. Only a half brain will believe what Americans claim. 59 tomahawks and so much little damage? Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Why am I suspicious. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete I think that 57 of 59 is BS. Those clowns aren't that efficient at anything. They can kill, but kill the wrong people half the time. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Here is CENTCOM Commander's personal and official theme song by Henry Rollins: Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Alan Campbell, Yeah. Mattis is trying to say there were 92 destroyed aircraft and that the base was not functional, but it was being used about 24 hours later. Terrorists tried to advance and were blown to hell. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete whataf005, didn't the Chinese say already that Trump has little missile strikes? Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete All this could have been avoided if Russia would have gotten the chemical weapons away from their dictator friend
He wants to turn all Americans into him through making us believe his lies.
Just before he passed on, the unswervingly entertaining David Bowie commented that to his mind, nothing has changed since 1971 except the technology and fashion. He never lived to find out just how right he was, at least with the US Defense Department.
The part that made me really mad is that they killed those men for nothing. It is incredibly stupid to even suggest that Assad used gas. It's so obvious that Trump was desperate for a "win" and killed people for better poll numbers. Unacceptable.
