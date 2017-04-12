House Minority Leader Wants Sean Spicer to Be Fired After Holocaust Comments

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — During a briefing at the White House on Tuesday, Spicer tried to explain how egregious Syrian President Bashar Assad’s alleged use of gas was by claiming that not even Hitler used chemical weapons on his own people. The spokesman acknowledged that Nazis did use gas at "Holocaust centers."
Spicer followed up by clarifying that Hitler “was not using gas on his own people the same way [Syrian President Bashar al-Assad] was."
“Sean Spicer must be fired, and the President [Donald Trump] must immediately disavow his spokesman’s statements,” Pelosi stated. “Either he is speaking for the President, or the President should have known better than to hire him.”
Pelosi added that while families across the country celebrate Passover, Spicer was downplaying the horror of the Holocaust.
So, Trump, how's trying to please the Dems working for you? Everybody happy? Idiot!! You dump your base for what? It was simple, treat Russians like human being and don't kill people. How hard is that?? Does it hurt that much? All anyone asked was to put the US first and love thy neighbor as much as possible. And stop talking about a measured response and reducing casualties because that infuriates me. There is no compassionate way of making war, you idiots.
Dump Neocon Trump