US Missile Strikes in Syria Violate 2001 Military Force Authorization - Senator

US Attack on Syria Irresponsible, Could Lead to Global War – German Die Linke Official

"[The] 2001 AUMF doesn't give legal authority for the airstrikes in Syria," Kaine said in a Twitter post. "It was drafted for military actions vs. 9/11 terrorists."

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — ​Kaine said it was time for Trump to adhere to the US Constitution and get approval from Congress for military action.

On Thursday night, the United States launched 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles on the Syrian military airfield in the province of Homs in response to a chemical attack on Tuesday that killed dozens of civilians.

Syria’s news agency SANA said the missile strikes claimed nine lives.