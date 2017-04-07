US Missile Strikes in Syria Violate 2001 Military Force Authorization - Senator

2001 AUMF doesn't give legal authority for the airstrikes in Syria. It was drafted for military actions vs 9/11 terrorists— Senator Tim Kaine (@timkaine) 7 апреля 2017 г.
On Thursday night, the United States launched 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles on the Syrian military airfield in the province of Homs in response to a chemical attack on Tuesday that killed dozens of civilians.
Syria’s news agency SANA said the missile strikes claimed nine lives.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Trump has proven the critique of him correct. May as well impeach him when possible. Trump has attacked his own voter base who wanted American money spent in America for Americans and the Democrat voters hate him already.
sophm0e38