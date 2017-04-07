Pentagon: Missile Strike in Syria Unilateral Action by United States

© AP Photo/ Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool Image Trump Violates Constitution by Ordering Syria Strike Without Asking Congress

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The missile strike at the Shayrat (Ash Sha’irat) Airfield in Homs Governorate, Syria, represented a unilateral action by the United States, US Department of Defense spokesperson Eric Pahon told Sputnik.

"It was a unilateral action by the United States," Pahon stated on Thursday.

Also, US Department of Defense Spokesman Capt. Jeff Davis said that the US missile strike at the Shayrat (Ash Sha’irat) Airfield in Homs Governorate, Syria, degraded the ability of Syrian President Bashar Assad's government to deliver chemical weapons.

"Initial indications are that this strike has severely damaged or destroyed Syrian aircraft and support infrastructure and equipment at Shayrat Airfield, reducing the Syrian Government's ability to deliver chemical weapons," Davis stated on Thursday.

On Thursday night, the United States launched over 50 Tomahawk cruise missiles at the military airfield in Ash Sha’irat, located about 40 kilometers (25 miles) from the city of Homs.

US President Donald Trump said the Thursday US attack was a response to the alleged chemical weapon use in Syria's Idlib on Tuesday, which Washington blames on the Syrian government.