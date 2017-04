© AP Photo/ Charles Dharapak #Ricegate: Did Former National Security Adviser Rice Really Cross the Red Line?

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — In an interview on Wednesday, Trump said he thought Rice broke the law if she revealed the names of Trump associates who were under surveillance by US intelligence agencies.

"That claim is totally unfounded," Pelosi stated.

"Mr. President, declassify the basis of your comment."

On Monday, US media reported that Rice asked US intelligence agencies to unmask the names of the Trump associates covered during the surveillance. Rice has been accused of making the request for political reasons, which she has denied.