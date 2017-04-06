Pence Confident Congressional Probe to ‘Get to Bottom’ of Rice Scandal

© AFP 2017/ Jim WATSON Trump Says He Thinks Susan Rice May Have Acted Illegally

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US Vice President Mike Pence said in an interview that he is confident Congressional intelligence committees will get to the bottom of allegations that former White House National Security Advisor Susan Rice ordered surveillance and revealed names of incoming members of President Donald Trump’s administration.

“The American people have a right to know what was going on and we have every confidence [that the] intelligence committees in the House and Senate will get to the bottom of it all,” Pence told FOX News on Wednesday. “The allegations are so serious it is [essential] that the House and the Senate get to the bottom of this.”

The allegations should be deeply troubling to anyone who cherishes civil liberties in the United States, Pence added.

Trump said earlier in the day he thought Rice may have committed a crime if she revealed names of Trump associates under surveillance.