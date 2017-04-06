Register
05:40 GMT +306 April 2017
Live
    Search
    Vice President Mike Pence speaks at Congress Hall in Philadelphia on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017

    Pence Confident Congressional Probe to ‘Get to Bottom’ of Rice Scandal

    © REUTERS/ David Swanson/The Philadelphia Inquirer
    US
    Get short URL
    0 22 0 0

    Mike Pence said that he is confident Congressional intelligence committees will get to the bottom of allegations that Susan Rice ordered surveillance and revealed names of incoming members of President Donald Trump’s administration.

    Susan Rice
    © AFP 2017/ Jim WATSON
    Trump Says He Thinks Susan Rice May Have Acted Illegally
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US Vice President Mike Pence said in an interview that he is confident Congressional intelligence committees will get to the bottom of allegations that former White House National Security Advisor Susan Rice ordered surveillance and revealed names of incoming members of President Donald Trump’s administration.

    “The American people have a right to know what was going on and we have every confidence [that the] intelligence committees in the House and Senate will get to the bottom of it all,” Pence told FOX News on Wednesday. “The allegations are so serious it is [essential] that the House and the Senate get to the bottom of this.”

    The allegations should be deeply troubling to anyone who cherishes civil liberties in the United States, Pence added.

    Trump said earlier in the day he thought Rice may have committed a crime if she revealed names of Trump associates under surveillance.

    Related:

    #Ricegate: Did Former National Security Adviser Rice Really Cross the Red Line?
    Susan Rice Denies Trump Team Targeted, Senator Calls for Investigation
    Former National Security Adviser Susan Rice Behind Unmasking of Trump Team
    Tags:
    surveillance, Susan Rice, Mike Pence, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Take a Virtual Journey to Majestic Alaska
    Take a Virtual Journey to Majestic Alaska
    Resistance School Cartoon
    Can’t We Just Resist Trump by Sharing Funny Memes?
    Terrorist Attack in St.Petersburg Metro
    Terrorist Attack in the St.Petersburg Metro

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok