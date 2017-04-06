After Election Defeat, Hillary Clinton Unlikely to Return to Family Foundation

According to a new report from the Hill, several unnamed sources close to the former secretary of state have reported that she does not expect to return to her previous role at the Clinton Foundation. Clinton had left the organization prior to her campaign for the presidency.

Instead, she is reportedly trying to determine the best way to use her voice to “benefit the Democratic Party.”

“She’s taking a look at her life and wants to try some different things,” one of the sources told the Hill. “She’s not tying herself to something that’s always been an option. She wants to figure out what she wants to do.”

© AP Photo/ Frank Franklin II #PodestaEmails: Clinton Foundation’s Money Used for Financing Chelsea Clinton’s Wedding

While Clinton won’t return to her official role, it is likely that she will still be working with the foundation in an unofficial capacity – helping with programs and giving her infamously expensive speeches.

“Everyone knows they’ll have access to her whenever they need her,” the source said. “This has really become [former President Bill Clinton] and Chelsea’s thing.”

The Clinton Foundation has received large donations from foreign governments, leading many to question whether it was part of a pay-to-play scheme during the former first lady’s tenure as US secretary of state.

It is unclear how much Clinton’s failed bid for the presidency hurt the foundation. In November, it was announced that Australia cut all official ties with it.

Foreign Minister Julie Bishop announced to the joint party room that agreements with the Foundation previously set up by the Rudd-Gillard government had not been renewed.

“[Former Prime Minister Julia] Gillard also donated $300 million of our money to the Clinton-affiliated Global Partnership for Education,” Australian newspaper the Herald Sun wrote in an October article titled, “Why have we donated to Clinton’s foundation?”

On Tuesday, Chelsea Clinton told CBS This Morning that she does not expect her mother to run for office again, and that she is just spending time with family and focusing on a new book that she is writing.

“I think right now she’s focused on her book. She’s focused, thankfully, on her grandchildren,” the former first daughter said. “She’s focused on what she can do to help support work that she’s been engaged in for longer than I’ve been alive, around children, around women, around families.”

The book will be a collection of essays on the presidential campaign, and will be published by Simon & Schuster.

“These are the words I live by,” Clinton said in a statement. “These quotes have helped me celebrate the good times, laugh at the absurd times, persevere during the hard times and deepen my appreciation of all life has to offer. I hope by sharing these words and my thoughts about them, the essays will be meaningful for readers.”