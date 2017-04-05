Register
03:53 GMT +305 April 2017
Live
    Search
    In this file photo, guns line the walls of the firearms reference collection at the Washington Metropolitan Police Department headquarters in Washington on Friday, Sept. 28, 2007

    An ‘Amazing Time’ for US Gun Business: Sales See Third Best Month Ever

    © AP Photo/ Jacquelyn Martin, File
    US
    Get short URL
    0 102 0 0

    Gun sales in America are booming, as March saw the third highest numbers in the National Instant Background Checks system’s history.

    Gun sales boom in the more recent months as a result of the surge in violence in America.
    © Flickr/ M Glasgow
    Ahead of US Presidential Elections, October Gun Sales Set Yet Another Record
    Throughout the month, there were 2,433,092 background checks for gun purchases – which is 198,275 more than in February, the Washington Examiner reported. While the system does not count private sales, it is a good gauge for estimating how many firearms were sold across the nation.

    The gun industry had expected a Hillary Clinton win in November 2016, and that as president, she would be cracking down on gun control. In anticipation of a panicked surge of Americans wanting to arm themselves, gunmakers rushed to produce more weapons and ammo, leaving many gun shops with overstock after Donald Trump’s win.

    Following the election, stocks in gun companies also went into freefall.

    “On the day after the election shares of gun maker Sturm Ruger fell 14 percent. And the price of Smith & Wesson, which has since changed its name to the generic sounding American Outdoor Brands, fell 15 percent,” NPR reported.

    University of Texas School Year Begins with ‘Open Carry’ Dildos
    © FB/Cocks Not Glocks: Campus (DILDO) Carry
    University of Texas School Year Begins with ‘Open Carry’ Dildos
    Still, gun sales have remained unexpectedly high, as more American women and minorities are arming themselves.

    "We knew sales were holding strong, but the amount of business has truly exceeded our expectations and we are looking forward to a record-breaking summer,” Justin Anderson, the marketing director for Hyatt Guns, one of the nation's biggest gun shops, told the Washington Examiner.

    “We can only attribute this again to people who are continuing to make the decision to take responsibility for their own security. In addition, gun ownership is quickly becoming more acceptable in all walks of life. This is an amazing time to be in the gun business."

    Related:

    McAfee: ‘I’d Walk Naked for Votes,’ Trump is Insane, Hillary Wants Our Guns
    Reading, Writing & Weapons? Bill to Require NRA Gun Course for Students
    Arm Teachers, Staff in US Schools – NRA Task Force
    US Gun Sales Have Already Set Record for 2016
    Ahead of US Presidential Elections, October Gun Sales Set Yet Another Record
    Tags:
    Guns, Gun Sales, Second Amendment, National Instant Background Checks, Donald Trump
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    People Lay Flowers to Commemorate the Victims of St. Pete Metro Blast
    People Lay Flowers to Commemorate the Victims of St. Pete Metro Blast
    Solidarity? Nope, Never Heard of Her
    Solidarity? Nope, Never Heard of Her
    Terrorist Attack in St.Petersburg Metro
    Terrorist Attack in the St.Petersburg Metro

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok