Register
02:22 GMT +305 April 2017
Live
    Search
    Bill O'Reilly may have also puffed up his experiences covering the 1992 riots in Los Angeles.

    More Fox News Drama: Advertisers Dropping From O’Reilly’s Show Amid Scandal

    © AP Photo/ Jeff Christensen
    US
    Get short URL
    221840

    Only days after it was reported that Fox News has renewed host Bill O’Reilly’s contract, at least twelve companies have dropped their ads from his show amid reports of multiple sexual harassment settlement payouts.

    As of Tuesday afternoon, Mitsubishi, Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Hyundai, GlaxoSmithKline, Sanofi Consumer Care, Constant Contact, UNTUCKit, Ainsworth Pet Nutrition, T. Rowe Price, Credit Karma and Allstate had pulled their ads from the popular "O'Reilly Factor" show.

    Over the weekend, the New York Times revealed that the network and O’Reilly have paid over $13 million in settlements to five women who claimed to have been sexually harassed by the host.

    "In light of the recent New York Times investigation, BMW of North America has suspended its advertising with 'The O'Reilly Factor,'" a BMW spokesperson said in a statement on Tuesday.

    Former colleagues claim Bill O'Reilly may have bizarrely inserted himself into the narrative of the JFK assassination.
    © AP Photo/ JIM COOPER
    Fox News Renews Host O’Reilly’s Contract Amid Network’s Sex Harassment Scandal
    Mercedes’ statement to NBC had a similar tone, saying "the allegations are disturbing and, given the importance of women in every aspect of our business, we don't feel this is a good environment in which to advertise our products right now.”

    O’Reilly has denied the claims of sexual harassment, but did not deny paying the settlements — stating that he did so to "put to rest any controversies to spare my children."

    On Monday, Fox News contributor Julie Roginsky also filed a lawsuit against the network, claiming that she was offered a promotion to be a regular host of the show The Five — but only if she would have sex with former network president Roger Ailes.

    Roginsky joined a growing list of women who have all made the same claims, including Megyn Kelly and Gretchen Carlson. Ailes is currently the target of a $30 million lawsuit by former contributor Andrea Tantaros, who described Fox News as a “sex-fueled, Playboy Mansion-like cult.”

    Tamara Holder
    Fox News/Youtube
    Fox News Settles Another Sexual Harassment Lawsuit for $2.5 Million

    The network is also facing a racial discrimination lawsuit, which a third black Fox News employee joined on Tuesday. The lawsuit claims that there is “top-down racial harassment” in the payroll department.

    Fox News’ manager for credit collectors, Monica Douglas, claims that she was subjected to racist comments for years, and that network executives knew, but ignored it.

    Douglas claims in the lawsuit that former comptroller Judy Slater expressed “an unwillingness to even be near black people.” The lawsuit also claims that Slater frequently made fun of Douglas for only having one breast, due to her battle with cancer.

    Slater was fired from the network last month, and the network issued a statement saying that they “took the appropriate action in investigating and firing Ms. Slater within two weeks of this being brought to our attention.”

    Related:

    Fox News Settles Another Sexual Harassment Lawsuit for $2.5 Million
    Fox News Invites Fake Swedish Defense Advisor to Clarify Trump's Remarks
    Prosecutors May Probe Fox News Over Roger Ailes Sexual Harassment Settlements
    Fox News Host Destroys Democratic Lawmaker Over Russian Hacking Claims
    Fox News Feud: Conservative TV News Hosts Get Testy Over Trump
    Tags:
    Lawsuit, Sexual Harassment, BMW, Hyundai, Mitsubishi, Mercedes, Fox News, Roger Ailes, Bill O'Reilly
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      marcanhalt
      Seems that there is more than one reason to get rid of MSM, isn't there? But, Hey! if we do that, how are a lot of women going to get rich in this country? I hope when the SJW figure out what the average women's pay IS in the USA, they won't forget to factor in their court cases, too.
    • Reply
      bobbibrestel
      Playboy Mansion Cult? WOW!

      Is it a "scandal" because they are all straight?
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    People Lay Flowers to Commemorate the Victims of St. Pete Metro Blast
    People Lay Flowers to Commemorate the Victims of St. Pete Metro Blast
    Solidarity? Nope, Never Heard of Her
    Solidarity? Nope, Never Heard of Her
    Terrorist Attack in St.Petersburg Metro
    Terrorist Attack in the St.Petersburg Metro

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok