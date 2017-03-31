US Judge Approves $25Mln Deal to Trump University Class Action Lawsuit

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US District Court Judge Gonzalo Curiel ruled against one party who wanted to leave the class for her own lawsuit against Trump University.

"The Court grants the parties joint motion for final approval of the settlement and grants plaintiffs' motion for approval of class representation awards," the order stated.

© AP Photo/ Evan Vucci Donald Trump Wires $25Mln to Settle Lawsuit Regarding Trump University - Reports

Trump University's successor entity paid the $25 million settlement to an escrow agent in January, of which $4 million was given to the New York Attorney General's office.

The remaining $21 million will be distributed among 3,700 plaintiffs who charged they were defrauded by Trump University, a seminar advertised to teach students the US president’s real estate secrets.

Trump University courses cost up to $35,000.

Trump disputed the fraud accusations, but announced after the November 8 election that he had agreed to pay $25 million to settle the case.

According to court documents, the president is believed to have made millions of dollars from Trump University, and multiple fraud cases are still pending.