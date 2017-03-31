US Congress Should Not Grant Immunity to Flynn in Russia Probe - Congressman

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, The Wall Street Journal as well as other media reported that Flynn had offered to be questioned by US federal investigators and Congress in exchange for immunity from prosecution.

"It’s very mysterious to me… why all of a sudden General Flynn is suddenly out there saying he wants immunity," Chaffetz told Fox News. "I don’t think Congress should give him immunity… I also don’t believe that actually the President [Donald Trump] should be weighing in on this."

However, USA Today published the actual letter by Flynn’s attorney Robert Kelner, which reads different from the media reports.

The letter stated Flynn would not submit to questioning in the ongoing investigations in the highly politicized, witch-hunt environment without assurances against "unfair" prosecution.

The letter also noted Flynn was the target of unsubstantiated public demands by members of Congress and others that he be criminally investigated, and confirmed he very much wants to tell his side of the story should the circumstances permit.

Trump stated via Twitter on Friday that Flynn should ask for immunity in that the ongoing investigations are a witch hunt and an excuse for the 2016 election loss by Democratic Party and the US media of historic proportions.