Register
17:26 GMT +330 March 2017
Live
    Search
    US President Donald Trump speaks on the phone

    Trump Being Prevented From Carrying Out Election Campaign Agenda - Putin

    © AP Photo/ Alex Brandon
    US
    Get short URL
    312040

    US President Donald Trump's attempts to implement his campaign program, including his promises on relations with Russia, are being obstructed, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday.

    ARKHANGELSK (Sputnik) — The Russian president added that Moscow was simply waiting for the situation in the US to stabilize.

    "We see what is happening. President [Trump] is being prevented from carrying out many projects of his campaign program. Including healthcare, international affairs, relations with Russia," Putin said.

    U.S. Speaker of the House Paul Ryan looks at U.S. President Donald Trump as he signs H.J.Res. 41, providing for congressional disapproval of a rule submitted by the Securities and Exchange Commission relating to Disclosure of Payments by Resource Extraction Issuers. at the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, U.S., February 14, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Carlos Barria
    Republicans Postpone Vote on Obamacare Replacement, Lack Party Support
    "We are not interfering in any way. I think it is the best proof of the fact that we had not [interfered] in the past. But at some point in the future, I hope… we will arrange and hold the meeting," Putin said.

    The president added that there were many issues to discuss at this potential meeting.

    "There are many items to discuss, in terms of economy, regional security. We are ready for this discussion, but we need the other side to show goodwill and readiness for constructive talks," the Russian leader said.

    Related:

    Putin' Would Not Dramatize' Trump's Attitude to Environmental Issues
    Off the Rails? German Video Game Lets Players Hit Trump and Putin With a Train
    Trump's Path to Putin Lies Through NATO, G7 Summits
    Putin the 'Tough Cookie': Not Bad Compared to Trump's Nicknames for Most Leaders
    Tags:
    Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      bobbibrestel
      Obama and his loyalists still control Washington policy. This will not be allowed to change.
    • Reply
      bobbibrestel
      It would not be surprising if Obama and Clinton are still being fed raw intercepts of Trump communications by "his" NSA. All while Trump knows nothing of the doings of Obama and Clinton with THEIR coordination of foreign governments against Mr Trump.

      Being that the case, perhaps Putin and Lavrov should still be negotiating with Clinton and Obama seeing as how Trump will never be allowed by the CIA, NSA, Pentagon and State Department to upset their global domination applecart.
    • Reply
      bobbibrestel
      Why should Russia wait around for Mr Trump to get permission to conduct diplomacy from CNN?
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    From Monroe to Kardashian: How Beauty Standards Changed Throughout History
    From Monroe to Kardashian: How Beauty Standards Changed Throughout History
    Hypocrisy
    Crocodile Tears
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok