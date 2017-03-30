Trump Being Prevented From Carrying Out Election Campaign Agenda - Putin

ARKHANGELSK (Sputnik) — The Russian president added that Moscow was simply waiting for the situation in the US to stabilize.

"We see what is happening. President [Trump] is being prevented from carrying out many projects of his campaign program. Including healthcare, international affairs, relations with Russia," Putin said.

© REUTERS/ Carlos Barria Republicans Postpone Vote on Obamacare Replacement, Lack Party Support

"We are not interfering in any way. I think it is the best proof of the fact that we had not [interfered] in the past. But at some point in the future, I hope… we will arrange and hold the meeting," Putin said.

The president added that there were many issues to discuss at this potential meeting.

"There are many items to discuss, in terms of economy, regional security. We are ready for this discussion, but we need the other side to show goodwill and readiness for constructive talks," the Russian leader said.