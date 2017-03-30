Trump Being Prevented From Carrying Out Election Campaign Agenda - Putin

ARKHANGELSK (Sputnik) — The Russian president added that Moscow was simply waiting for the situation in the US to stabilize.
"We see what is happening. President [Trump] is being prevented from carrying out many projects of his campaign program. Including healthcare, international affairs, relations with Russia," Putin said.
The president added that there were many issues to discuss at this potential meeting.
"There are many items to discuss, in terms of economy, regional security. We are ready for this discussion, but we need the other side to show goodwill and readiness for constructive talks," the Russian leader said.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Obama and his loyalists still control Washington policy. This will not be allowed to change. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete It would not be surprising if Obama and Clinton are still being fed raw intercepts of Trump communications by "his" NSA. All while Trump knows nothing of the doings of Obama and Clinton with THEIR coordination of foreign governments against Mr Trump. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Why should Russia wait around for Mr Trump to get permission to conduct diplomacy from CNN?
Being that the case, perhaps Putin and Lavrov should still be negotiating with Clinton and Obama seeing as how Trump will never be allowed by the CIA, NSA, Pentagon and State Department to upset their global domination applecart.
