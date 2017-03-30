US Navy Schedules Christening for Newest US Guided-Missile Destroyer on Saturday

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The release stated on Wednesday that the warship will be the 66th Arleigh Burke-class destroyer, the fourth of 14 ships currently under contract for the DDG 51 program.

DDG 51 refers to a class of destroyer warships that provide multi-mission offensive and defensive capabilities, including the ability to operate either independently or as part of aircraft carrier strike groups, surface action groups and amphibious ready groups.

The Thomas Hudner is named after the last living Navy Medal of Honor recipient from the Korean War. Hudner’s wife, Georgea, will serve as one of the ship’s two sponsors at the Saturday morning ceremony, the release noted.

In February, the US Navy accepted delivery of the latest constructed Arleigh Burke-class destroyer Rafael Peralta that had been transferred from the General Dynamics shipbuilding facility in the US state of Maine.