Breaking the Practice: Chelsea Clinton Rules Out Running for US Public Office

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Chelsea Clitnon said that she has no intention to run for a public office and will not follow in footsteps of her parents, former US President Bill Clinton and former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

"I am not running for public office," Clinton said in an interview with Variety. "I really am constantly surprised by the stories of me running for, fill in the blank — Congress, Senate, City Council, the presidency."

Clinton noted that she "clearly" does not support President Donald Trump and hopes that he will lose in the next election.

Hillary Clinton lost to Trump in the November 8 presidential election having gained 227 electoral votes to Trump’s 304.