Breaking the Practice: Chelsea Clinton Rules Out Running for US Public Office

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Chelsea Clitnon said that she has no intention to run for a public office and will not follow in footsteps of her parents, former US President Bill Clinton and former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.
Clinton noted that she "clearly" does not support President Donald Trump and hopes that he will lose in the next election.
Hillary Clinton lost to Trump in the November 8 presidential election having gained 227 electoral votes to Trump’s 304.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete yes, it would be too embarrassing to see the results of continual failure, not to mention the ridicule that she would face just by being part of the clan.
michael