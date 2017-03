© REUTERS/ Master Sgt. Kevin J. Gruenwald US Air Force F-22 Jets Now Armed With New Sidewinder Missiles

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — In testimony before the US House of Representatives Armed Services Subcommittee on Military Personnel, Grosso attributed the pilot shortage to a combination of military budget cuts and a surge of civilian pilots who are approaching mandatory retirement age.

"This confluence of circumstances has birthed a national air crew crisis," Grosso stated.

At present, the Air Force suffers from a shortage of 1,211 fighter pilots, and civilian hiring is expected to continue at present levels for 10-to-15 years.

Grosso also noted that the cost to train each fifth generation aircraft pilot is about $12 million, which amounts to a capital loss for the Air Force of more than $12 billion.