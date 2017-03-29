Trump: Opioid Abuse in US One of 'Biggest Problems' Nobody Wants to Talk About

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — In his speech Trump pointed to the availability of cheap drugs that destroy the communities across the nation.
"Drug cartels have spread their deadly industry across our nation, and the availability of cheap narcotics… has devastated our communities," Trump stated. "It’s really one of our biggest problems our country has and nobody really wants to talk about it."
Christie said he was thrilled to work with the US Attorney General Jeff Sessions and honored to be working on the new commission, according to the pool report.
Opioids, including prescription drugs and heroin, killed more than 33,000 people in the United States in 2015, the highest figure on record, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
