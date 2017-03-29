Register
    President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington

    Trump: Opioid Abuse in US One of 'Biggest Problems' Nobody Wants to Talk About

    © AP Photo/ Martinez Monsivais
    112620

    The opioid abuse in the United States is a crippling problem and one of the biggest the country faces, President Donald Trump said during a listening session at the White House on Wednesday, according to a pool report.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — In his speech Trump pointed to the availability of cheap drugs that destroy the communities across the nation.

    "Drug cartels have spread their deadly industry across our nation, and the availability of cheap narcotics… has devastated our communities," Trump stated. "It’s really one of our biggest problems our country has and nobody really wants to talk about it."

    Mexican tar heroin seized in different raid operations at the Ventura County Sheriff's Department Jail Annex Building, in Ventura, Calif. (File)
    © AP Photo/ Damian Dovarganes
    Most Heroin Entering US ‘Coming From Mexico’ - New York Police Commissioner
    According to US media reports, the White House is launching a new commission to combat drug-related addictions to be overseen by New Jersey Governor Chris Christie.

    Christie said he was thrilled to work with the US Attorney General Jeff Sessions and honored to be working on the new commission, according to the pool report.

    Opioids, including prescription drugs and heroin, killed more than 33,000 people in the United States in 2015, the highest figure on record, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

      Dar...
      In the optimistic 1980's it was coke, in anxiety ridden 2017 people just want to be anaesthetised. If you want people off smack, stop smacking them so hard.

      Too depressing to think about. Vodka time.
