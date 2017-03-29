Sioux Chairman Claims US Courts, Trump Ignore Efforts to Stop DAPL

WASHINGTON, (Sputnik) — On Monday, Energy Transfer Partners reported that the Dakota Access pipeline has been filled with oil as it has entered the final stages to begin service.

"While we are disappointed that our pleas to the court and current administration have thus far fallen on deaf ears, we remain committed to fighting the transmission of dirty fossil fuels through our territory and putting a stop to the flow of oil in this pipeline," Archambault stated in the release.

The Standing Rock Sioux tribe will exhaust every appeal and proceed with legal action with its strong ongoing case in court to stop the pipeline, the release said.

Previously, the Standing Rock Sioux stated they anticipate court rulings in April on two key issues concerning the pipeline.

First, the tribe has argued that a full environmental impact statement is required before any pipeline permit can be issued as per US law, which was not the case with the Dakota Access pipeline. Second, the tribe demands careful consideration of its treaties with the US government before a permit is issued.

Native tribes such as the Standing Rock Sioux and the Cheyenne River Sioux oppose the nearly 1,200-mile Dakota Access pipeline, claiming it threatens sacred territory and vital drinking water resources.