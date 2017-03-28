Trump Trying to Shut Down Russia Probe in House Intel Committee - US Lawmaker

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The Democratic lawmaker further said she did not trust the committee’s chairman, Devin Nunes.

"I actually think that there is an effort underway to shut this committee down, by the president," Speier said on CNN’s "New Day" program. "He does not want this committee’s investigation to move forward."

"I think he is, frankly, over his head…[and] used poor judgment," she added.

On Monday, Speier and other Democrats called on Nunes to recuse himself after revelations he made a trip to the White House a day before informing Trump that the president's transition team had been included in incidental surveillance before the January 20 inauguration.

Both houses of the US Congress are investigating possible links between Trump's team and Russian officials amid allegations Moscow sought to influence the 2016 election. Russia has repeatedly denied the claims.