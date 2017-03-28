Boeing Wins $59Mln to Support Next Generation Aerial Tanker Program

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Work on the contract will be performed worldwide in support of KC-46 and is expected to be completed by March 24, 2018, the release added.

“The Boeing Company [of] Seattle, Washington, has been awarded a $59.2 million modification… for interim contracting support for the KC-46,” the release stated on Monday.

The Air Force's KC-46 modernization program to replace one-third of the aging US aerial refueling fleet, remains more than a year behind schedule with the prospect of extra delays due to air-worthiness certifications issues, the Government Accountability Office (GAO) said in a report last week.